Kiev will have to make serious concessions for the sake of peace. Forcing Russia out of the captured Ukrainian territories does not correspond to the national interests of the United States and may escalate into World War III. This was stated by Trump advisor Mike Waltz, responding to a question from an ABC News reporter, whether a settlement in Ukraine means that Russia will remain in the territories it now controls.

Mike Waltz, U.S. presidential national security adviser:

We have to ask ourselves, is this in our national interest? Is it realistic? We've talked to Europeans and Ukrainians about this. Are we going to expel all Russians from every inch of Ukrainian land, including Crimea? And the Biden administration's strategy has been to continue as long as it takes, for as long as it takes, regardless of the timing, which is essentially an endless war at a time when we are literally losing hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of months, and could escalate into World War III. So we can talk about what is right and what is wrong.

At the same time, Ukraine's membership in NATO is unlikely. This idea is not supported either by the United States or other members of the alliance, the politician said.