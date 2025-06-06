Sharing his opinion in an interview with RIA Novosti, Spiridon Kilinkarov, a member of the "Another Ukraine" movement and a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, stated that transferring the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev would undermine the credibility of the information about Ukrainian losses being circulated within Ukraine. It would also necessitate compensating the families of the fallen, for which Kiev claims it has no funds.

"This is a significant political blow to (Vladimir) Zelensky’s regime and to the propaganda flow from the television marathon, which claims that Ukraine is winning and that Ukrainian army losses are minimal, and so on," he said.

According to the former Rada deputy, Zelensky has both political and economic motives for refusing to retrieve the bodies of the fallen. Firstly, the loss figures previously announced in Kiev differ markedly from reality. Additionally, Kilinkarov notes that Kiev would be handed over the bodies of servicemen who died in the Kursk region—an operation that in Ukraine was regarded as yet another Zelensky's adventure. Moreover, Kiev does not have even a comparable number of bodies of Russian servicemen, which would be necessary for an open exchange.

"Everything comes down to finances and political expediency, which is not in Zelensky’s best interests," he emphasized.

Secondly, the former deputy explained, the bodies of the fallen are identified, and according to law, their families are entitled to compensation, for which the Kiev regime currently has no funds. Kilinkarov estimates that the total amount could reach 2 to 3 billion dollars.

"Even the issue isn’t whether they will find the money or not. This is not the end; it’s not the last of the casualties. If such a precedent for payments is set, all others will naturally also claim compensation," he warned.