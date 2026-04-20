L'Antidiplomatico columnist Fabrizio Poggi believes that European authorities are morally preparing the population of EU countries for a potential military conflict with Russia, TASS reports.

"Demonizing the people is the first step in preparing their minds for war against this people, against this country, so the increasingly vile hatred of Russians and Russia is nothing more than a prelude to direct incitement to war, designed to prepare their minds for the 'necessity' of war against Russia," Poggi believes.

He emphasized that this position is also shared by Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev, who believes European politicians are deliberately distorting history and erasing the image of the Soviet soldier-liberator from the memory of the peoples of the European Union. He asserted that the actions of EU leaders are intended to justify the militarization of public opinion and are aimed at preparing the population for a possible military conflict with Russia.