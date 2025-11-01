3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Largest Archaeological Museum in the World Opens in Egypt
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Largest Archaeological Museum in the World Opens in Egyptnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5dd89c0-3780-4afb-a102-b660de7cb6ec/conversions/9af908db-1b25-4270-9084-c81ed6b8d00a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5dd89c0-3780-4afb-a102-b660de7cb6ec/conversions/9af908db-1b25-4270-9084-c81ed6b8d00a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5dd89c0-3780-4afb-a102-b660de7cb6ec/conversions/9af908db-1b25-4270-9084-c81ed6b8d00a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5dd89c0-3780-4afb-a102-b660de7cb6ec/conversions/9af908db-1b25-4270-9084-c81ed6b8d00a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Near Cairo, in the vicinity of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the grand Egyptian Museum has officially opened its doors — the largest of its kind in the world. Covering an area of 500,000 square meters, the complex is equivalent to seventy football fields.
Inside, the museum showcases approximately 100,000 artifacts spanning over seven thousand years of history. The highlight of the exhibition features items from the untouched tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun — displayed to the public for the first time since the tomb’s discovery in 1922.
Authorities are confident that this monumental institution will significantly boost tourism to the region. By 2030, it is estimated that around 30 million visitors will have explored this new cultural marvel.