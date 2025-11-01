Largest Archaeological Museum in the World Opens in Egypt

Near Cairo, in the vicinity of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the grand Egyptian Museum has officially opened its doors — the largest of its kind in the world. Covering an area of 500,000 square meters, the complex is equivalent to seventy football fields.

Inside, the museum showcases approximately 100,000 artifacts spanning over seven thousand years of history. The highlight of the exhibition features items from the untouched tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun — displayed to the public for the first time since the tomb’s discovery in 1922.