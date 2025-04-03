3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.46 BYN
Latvia is tightening entry rules for third-country nationals. They will also affect Belarusians
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3effcefa-e23b-4aaa-a9b9-1af75bd676b2/conversions/fc516d39-a99f-4517-bbb0-a6f9fe2a9f56-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3effcefa-e23b-4aaa-a9b9-1af75bd676b2/conversions/fc516d39-a99f-4517-bbb0-a6f9fe2a9f56-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3effcefa-e23b-4aaa-a9b9-1af75bd676b2/conversions/fc516d39-a99f-4517-bbb0-a6f9fe2a9f56-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3effcefa-e23b-4aaa-a9b9-1af75bd676b2/conversions/fc516d39-a99f-4517-bbb0-a6f9fe2a9f56-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAccording to the updated requirements, third-country nationals who do not have a visa issued in Latvia or a residence permit in the republic will have to provide their personal data before entering the country
Latvia is tightening the rules of entry that will also affect Belarusians.
According to the updated requirements, third-country nationals who do not have a visa issued in Latvia or a residence permit in the republic will have to provide their personal data before entering the country. This includes the purpose of the visit, duration of stay, place of residence, travel route and contact information.
One should also provide information about employment in state institutions and military service, special services, border guards, customs, internal affairs, legal or foreign institutions, including diplomatic. A fine of up to 2,000 euros will be imposed for failure to provide or providing false information.