In the UK, confrontation between migrants and the country's indigenous population is increasingly widespread. Overall, positive discrimination is widespread in Western society. It seems that the British demand equal treatment for themselves and migrants.

Do the British have a form of nationalism, hatred based on ethnicity? We spoke with political scientist Yaroslav Davydenko in "Aktualny Interview" (Actual Interview).

Different political forces in the country are focused on different interests. Today, the value structure of British society is also undergoing changes. Before the formation of the EU, it had a single set of values (and traditional conservative society is extremely hostile to migrants), so Britain was unattractive to migrants.

The UK didn't employ the "melting pot" or multicultural "salad bowl" models of the US and France

"The UK ranked 9th-10th in asylum applications and migrant resettlement, but Europeanization has had its effect. Migrant workers moving from EU countries to the UK have successfully assimilated, and the traditionalism characteristic of British society has gradually declined. "There is an economic problem; labor is needed. Again, there is a birth rate crisis. For the fifth year running, the mortality rate in the UK has consistently exceeded the birth rate among the native population," the political scientist noted.