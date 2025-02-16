Sergey Lavrov responded to Europe's demand to participate in Ukraine talks. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, if Brussels again seeks to freeze the conflict in order to continue it, then EU representatives have nothing to do at the negotiating table.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

"Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, said that it is necessary to conclude, first of all, a ceasefire and use it to strengthen Ukraine militarily. That is, the Europeans have not gone anywhere with their philosophy, so I do not know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they are going to wheedle out some sly ideas about freezing the conflict, while they themselves, according to custom, according to their character and habits, will have in mind the continuation of the war, then why invite them there?"