Russian gas served as the foundation for the prosperity of the German economy, and currently, German industrialists are paying four to five times more for gas than their counterparts in the United States. This statement was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as reported by RIA Novosti.

On March 5, Government Spokesman for Germany Steffen Hebestreit noted that the remaining section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not certified, and Germany has no plans to restore natural gas supplies from Russia.

"However, this was the foundation of the prosperity of the German economy. Now the Germans are paying four to five times more for gas than similar industries in the U.S. German businesses are relocating there," Lavrov said during an interview with bloggers Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson, and Mario Nawfal, while commenting on the statements made by the German government representative.

On September 27, 2022, one of the two strands of Nord Stream 2 was incapacitated due to an explosion, while the other strand remained undamaged. On the same day, explosions destroyed both strands of the parallel export gas pipeline, Nord Stream. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden did not rule out the possibility of a deliberate act of sabotage.