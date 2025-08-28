Leaders of More Than 20 States to Gather in China for SCO Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/347777d8-3659-47c7-87fa-d070d455f745/conversions/57d0536c-7f01-48b5-8893-72b2c9c5b948-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/347777d8-3659-47c7-87fa-d070d455f745/conversions/57d0536c-7f01-48b5-8893-72b2c9c5b948-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/347777d8-3659-47c7-87fa-d070d455f745/conversions/57d0536c-7f01-48b5-8893-72b2c9c5b948-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/347777d8-3659-47c7-87fa-d070d455f745/conversions/57d0536c-7f01-48b5-8893-72b2c9c5b948-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On August 31, the SCO Summit will be held in Tianjin, which will be attended by more than 20 leaders of foreign states, as well as 10 international organizations. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are also among the invited heads of state. The agenda includes trade, innovation, and security issues.

Belarus and the SCO have long been productively interacting. Since 2010, the republic has been a dialogue partner. Since 2015 - an observer. And in 2024, the Belarusian flag solemnly appeared among the "Shanghai family".

The documents were signed at the SCO summit in Astana. It was also noted there: since 2022, Belarus has promptly completed all the procedures for joining the organization, and for a year now Minsk has been part of the Shanghai organization, where everyone's voice is heard, history, culture and peoples are respected. The Belarusian flag is the first in the row of the "ten". For the "Shanghai family", our country is geography and big politics, a European support for the Eurasian structure. The voice of Belarus in the SCO has always sounded loud.

Zhang Ming, SCO Secretary-General:

"Belarus's accession is another important milestone in the history of the SCO. Belarus, as a country with a rich historical heritage and unique cultural charm, has always been an important player in the international arena. Belarus's accession to the SCO will not only strengthen our organization, but will also give new impetus to cooperation between member states. We highly value Belarus's trust and recognition of the SCO and fully note its active contribution to strengthening stability and development in the region."