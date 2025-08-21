Leaders of Over 20 States to Gather in Tianjin, China for SCO Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9bed4f8-3354-4a85-965d-bc24377624bb/conversions/4eafa1cd-d810-42c2-a65b-068e06128210-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9bed4f8-3354-4a85-965d-bc24377624bb/conversions/4eafa1cd-d810-42c2-a65b-068e06128210-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9bed4f8-3354-4a85-965d-bc24377624bb/conversions/4eafa1cd-d810-42c2-a65b-068e06128210-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9bed4f8-3354-4a85-965d-bc24377624bb/conversions/4eafa1cd-d810-42c2-a65b-068e06128210-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

More than 20 leaders of foreign states and representatives of international organizations will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. This was announced by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The heads of Russia, Belarus, Iran, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries, as well as 10 international organizations, have been invited to the summit, which will be held from August 31 to September 1.

The agenda includes the successful expertise of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the prospects for the organization's development and its progress towards the goal of creating an even more cohesive community of a common destiny.