Lithuania Facing Decline: Worst Birth Rates in EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Demography versus the policies of Lithuanian authorities. The birth rate in the country remains the lowest in the European Union. Each year, Lithuania experiences approximately 20,000 more deaths than births. This is not just dry statistics but an alarming sign: regions are literally becoming empty.
In Šiauliai, the number of newborns has nearly halved over the past 10 years. However, instead of seeking solutions to the demographic crisis, authorities are busy with their usual rhetoric—finding enemies and fueling military hysteria.