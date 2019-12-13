Lithuania intends to station U.S. soldiers on border

Lithuania's president has announced that his country plans to station about a thousand American soldiers at the Pabrada training range near the Belarusian border. According to Nauseda, Lithuania is seeking their permanent presence: with Vilnius considering the matter settled, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election. Nauseda also noted the importance of increasing the volume of American arms purchases. Meanwhile, Lithuania will spend more than 3% of GDP on military needs already this year, and plans to increase spending to 4% in 2025.