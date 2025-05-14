Lithuania prepares to introduce national economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia

Vilnius will discuss the introduction of national economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia in case the EU refuses to extend the European restrictions.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry registered amendments to the laws aimed at providing for the possibility of imposing sanctions. They specified that this step was about freezing assets and sectorial restrictions.

It should be noted that the European sanctions against Belarus and Russia expire at the end of July 2025. When discussing the extension of restrictions, the EU faced opposition from a number of countries. It is precisely for this case that Vilnius is preparing its own sanctions mechanism.