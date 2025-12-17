Lithuanian freight carriers have begun receiving bills for storing trucks and trailers at special parking lots in Belarus. Owners must pay €120 for each day of downtime. One company has been billed nearly €14,000 for eight trucks.

It should be noted that Lithuanian carriers are abandoned to deal with the problem on their own — the Lithuania's authorities remain silent, and even a large-scale protest has not helped. Official Vilnius refuses to pay compensation to its people. Recall that it was Vilnius that unilaterally closed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border and has not yet sent a request to arrange a meeting with the Belarusian side.