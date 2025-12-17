Watch onlineTV Programm
Lithuanian Carriers Start Receiving Bills for Storing Trucks at Belarusian Special Parking Lots

Lithuanian freight carriers have begun receiving bills for storing trucks and trailers at special parking lots in Belarus. Owners must pay €120 for each day of downtime. One company has been billed nearly €14,000 for eight trucks.

It should be noted that Lithuanian carriers are abandoned to deal with the problem on their own — the Lithuania's authorities remain silent, and even a large-scale protest has not helped. Official Vilnius refuses to pay compensation to its people. Recall that it was Vilnius that unilaterally closed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border and has not yet sent a request to arrange a meeting with the Belarusian side.

