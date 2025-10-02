Lithuania’s new Minister of Culture, Ignas Adomavičius, is set to resign after refusing to answer the question of “Whose Crimea?” His appointment, announced just a week ago, has sparked controversy, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Lithuanian radio and television portal LRT.

“At the insistence of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Minister of Culture Ignas Adomavičius announced on Friday that he would step down,” LRT reported. “During an interview with lrytas.lt, the minister was unable to immediately specify who Crimea belongs to and accused the journalist of provocation. This was the final straw for the prime minister, who then suggested that Adomavičius resign voluntarily.”

Adomavičius himself stated that he and his family are under “significant pressure” and feel “unsafe on the streets.”