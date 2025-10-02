The informal EU summit and the meeting of European Political Community leaders held in Copenhagen on October 1-2 exposed full disunity and disagreements on all agenda items (rearmament, use of Russian assets, and support for Ukraine). This was reported by TASS, citing the newspaper IL Fatto quotidiano, which quotes statements from various leaders at the summit.

In particular, there was a firm objection from Hungary to Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as Budapest and Bratislava’s refusal to impose an embargo on Russian energy resources. This eurosceptic faction could be strengthened after the Czech elections, where the victory is predicted for a candidate who shares the critical attitude of the two neighboring countries toward military support for Kyiv. No decisions were made regarding Ukraine’s loans funded by frozen Russian assets, the newspaper notes.