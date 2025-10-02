Belarusian Scientists Grow Precious Gems

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56992e0a-f2d1-4927-b8b7-40547bf11493/conversions/5cdd2cb3-83b3-452f-8c79-81e03d44c2c9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56992e0a-f2d1-4927-b8b7-40547bf11493/conversions/5cdd2cb3-83b3-452f-8c79-81e03d44c2c9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56992e0a-f2d1-4927-b8b7-40547bf11493/conversions/5cdd2cb3-83b3-452f-8c79-81e03d44c2c9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56992e0a-f2d1-4927-b8b7-40547bf11493/conversions/5cdd2cb3-83b3-452f-8c79-81e03d44c2c9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Laboratory - grown jewelry. Belarusian scientists grow emeralds, diamonds, and sapphires in three months. The resulting gems are comparable in quality to natural ones, which take thousands of years to form.

Laboratory scientists have found that almost 80% of buyers choose crystals with unique "imperfections"—these charming details, whether a pattern or a crack caused by a stray speck of dust, transform each stone into a truly special, one-of-a-kind piece.

The center is developing two areas: jewelry and technology. The jewelry sector plans to actively utilize a new diamond-growing facility and laser processing of single crystals.