Belarusian Scientists Grow Precious Gems
Laboratory - grown jewelry. Belarusian scientists grow emeralds, diamonds, and sapphires in three months. The resulting gems are comparable in quality to natural ones, which take thousands of years to form.
Laboratory scientists have found that almost 80% of buyers choose crystals with unique "imperfections"—these charming details, whether a pattern or a crack caused by a stray speck of dust, transform each stone into a truly special, one-of-a-kind piece.
The center is developing two areas: jewelry and technology. The jewelry sector plans to actively utilize a new diamond-growing facility and laser processing of single crystals.
The technology sector is also working on developing diamond solar cells for space, as well as the creation of an "eternal" diamond flash drive: a storage device that will withstand time, water, and electricity.