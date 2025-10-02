Lukashenko Proposes Germany to Remove Border and Other Barriers and Restore Relations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3413b1d0-37a7-4cd5-8dce-a03b278c8d3a/conversions/1d94d1dc-0483-4ac8-b460-8f09481f9cbb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3413b1d0-37a7-4cd5-8dce-a03b278c8d3a/conversions/1d94d1dc-0483-4ac8-b460-8f09481f9cbb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3413b1d0-37a7-4cd5-8dce-a03b278c8d3a/conversions/1d94d1dc-0483-4ac8-b460-8f09481f9cbb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3413b1d0-37a7-4cd5-8dce-a03b278c8d3a/conversions/1d94d1dc-0483-4ac8-b460-8f09481f9cbb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated people of the Federal Republic of Germany on German Unity Day, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state noted that the country's unification in 1990 was one of the most significant events in the history of modern Europe.

"Despite the tragic consequences of World War II, Belarusians and Germans, through joint efforts, managed to find paths to reconciliation and cooperation," the congratulatory message reads. "That experience is still relevant today, and its results deserve to be preserved and strengthened. We must wisely take steps toward each other."

The President noted that Belarus has decided to extend visa-free travel for citizens of EU countries, including Germany. "We propose working together to remove border and other barriers in order to restore bilateral relations," the Belarusian leader noted. "This will not be easy at current times, but it fully meets the genuine interests of our countries and peoples."