WHO: Not a single functioning hospital left in Gaza Strip
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The WHO is raising alarm. There is not a single hospital left in the Gaza Strip that is fully functional.
Of the 36 medical facilities, fewer than 14 are currently operational. These are partially operational, despite the World Health Organization's best efforts. This is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Since the start of the latest escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, more than 168,000 people have been affected.