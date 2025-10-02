WHO: Not a single functioning hospital left in Gaza Strip

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e64841d6-ce81-463f-8eff-0fb01c0b97a1/conversions/ed220e2c-34cf-4b39-a4bf-c7b04a675874-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e64841d6-ce81-463f-8eff-0fb01c0b97a1/conversions/ed220e2c-34cf-4b39-a4bf-c7b04a675874-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e64841d6-ce81-463f-8eff-0fb01c0b97a1/conversions/ed220e2c-34cf-4b39-a4bf-c7b04a675874-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e64841d6-ce81-463f-8eff-0fb01c0b97a1/conversions/ed220e2c-34cf-4b39-a4bf-c7b04a675874-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The WHO is raising alarm. There is not a single hospital left in the Gaza Strip that is fully functional.

Of the 36 medical facilities, fewer than 14 are currently operational. These are partially operational, despite the World Health Organization's best efforts. This is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.