Over 180,000 people took to the streets across France to protest government austerity measures. In an effort to quell the rising unrest, authorities deployed approximately 76,000 police officers - yet even their numbers proved insufficient to contain the widespread demonstrations.

Once again, France finds itself in the grip of social turmoil - massive protests erupted nationwide against harsh budget cuts and soaring living costs. The country is simmering with discontent over economic inequality, while government officials continue pouring billions into Kyiv’s regime, supplying it with weapons at the expense of their own citizens.