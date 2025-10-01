3.66 BYN
Over 180,000 people take to streets across France to protest government austerity measures
Over 180,000 people took to the streets across France to protest government austerity measures. In an effort to quell the rising unrest, authorities deployed approximately 76,000 police officers - yet even their numbers proved insufficient to contain the widespread demonstrations.
Once again, France finds itself in the grip of social turmoil - massive protests erupted nationwide against harsh budget cuts and soaring living costs. The country is simmering with discontent over economic inequality, while government officials continue pouring billions into Kyiv’s regime, supplying it with weapons at the expense of their own citizens.
In Paris, tensions reached a boiling point when a crowd stormed a Tesla dealership, shouting, "We hate billionaires." The demonstrations reflect mounting fury among the French people, who are furious over government austerity - cutting holidays, freezing social benefits, and slashing healthcare budgets - while nearly 10 million citizens live below the poverty line.