Delivery of Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Likely Won't Significantly Alter the Military Balance
The delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is unlikely to significantly change the military balance or affect Russia's position in the conflict — according to a report by the Financial Times, citing sources.
The newspaper reports that Trump has already instructed agencies to be prepared to provide Ukraine with intelligence that could help carry out deep strikes into Russia. A final decision has not been made, but, according to the publication, the UK is already providing assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Meanwhile, Defence Industry Europe questions whether the United States can actually supply Tomahawks to Ukraine. An expert claims that "Kiev does not lack weapons for ground attacks." It is possible that the U.S. will limit its support to providing weapons of shorter range.