In Arizona, over one hundred thousand supporters of Donald Trump gathered at a stadium to bid farewell to Charlie Kirk, a prominent activist of the conservative movement and a close ally of the U.S. President.

This event was far more than a simple mourning ceremony—it transformed into a powerful political spectacle, where Trump and his team sought to unify the nation around traditional values. As Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus, explained on the program *"Actual Interview," this was a strategic move.

Kirk’s murder did not go unnoticed in the White House. "Trump and his administration know how to extract maximum political dividends from any event," Markevich remarked.

Charlie Kirk was not merely a supporter; he mobilized crowds, recruited new followers, and fiercely criticized opponents. The memorial service turned into a tool of informational and psychological influence, aimed at a broad audience—from fervent Republicans to undecided voters.

The emotional speech of Kirk’s widow, who expressed forgiveness to 22-year-old Taller Robinson, contrasted sharply with Trump’s stern words, emphasizing that the nation could not forgive such an act.

During the farewell at the Arizona stadium, Trump now appears only behind bulletproof glass—an added precaution recalling the assassination attempt on him in July 2024, when a bullet narrowly missed his ear.

The assassin, Taller Robinson, is a transgender individual and a vivid representative of the LGBTQ+ community. True to his convictions, Trump recently signed an executive order limiting gender categories to just two—male and female—eliminating the more than forty options introduced during Biden’s administration.

While Trump endeavors to unify society, the liberal camp resists. The President has engaged in a public conflict with the media, filing a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, denouncing the publication as a “cesspool of lies.” Leading late-night hosts—Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden—have united against him, accusing Trump of exploiting tragedy to justify censorship.