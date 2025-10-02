New NATO Ground Forces Headquarters Opens in Finland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7fc1980-b39b-4343-9500-e4002d0b2bfe/conversions/60c9a303-f071-4a7c-bc90-f133263cdd7c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7fc1980-b39b-4343-9500-e4002d0b2bfe/conversions/60c9a303-f071-4a7c-bc90-f133263cdd7c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7fc1980-b39b-4343-9500-e4002d0b2bfe/conversions/60c9a303-f071-4a7c-bc90-f133263cdd7c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7fc1980-b39b-4343-9500-e4002d0b2bfe/conversions/60c9a303-f071-4a7c-bc90-f133263cdd7c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO continues expanding. A new headquarters for the alliance's ground forces has opened in Finland, 300 km from St. Petersburg.

In peacetime, its tasks will be to coordinate, conduct, and organize NATO exercises. In wartime, this headquarters will provide command of the alliance's forces operating in Northern Europe.