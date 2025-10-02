3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.51 BYN
New NATO Ground Forces Headquarters Opens in Finland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO continues expanding. A new headquarters for the alliance's ground forces has opened in Finland, 300 km from St. Petersburg.
In peacetime, its tasks will be to coordinate, conduct, and organize NATO exercises. In wartime, this headquarters will provide command of the alliance's forces operating in Northern Europe.
Currently, the new command post is staffed by approximately 50 personnel from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Finland itself.