Today, society is asking: if the UN doesn't respond to Kiev's crimes and other crimes committed around the world, then what purpose does this forum serve? Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime, shared his answer to this question.

Rodion Miroshnik, as a negotiator, stated that the simplest thing in negotiations is to get up and slam the door; if something doesn't work, then stop working, look for ways out of the current situation, and seek compromises.

But when there remains a chance to reach an agreement and bring balance to a world that has changed significantly in recent decades, Russia offers its own reform proposals. It believes that the UN should exist, because, according to his interlocutor, it embodies the right philosophical approaches. "The question is how these norms, human rights, and the norms enshrined in the UN Charter are observed. After all, everything is correct there," he said in the Actual Interview.

The expert believes that the main problem lies in the manipulation of rights and the application of double standards. Rodion Miroshnik acknowledged that in some respects, the UN is outdated, even in its balance of power. "It is completely wrong when, for example, India, which has the largest population, is not represented in a decisive body like the UN Security Council. Therefore, Russia emphasizes that global decisions cannot be made without taking India's interests into account. Decisions cannot be made when, for example, the largest African players are not represented. Moreover, the concentration of Western countries in the UN's governing bodies is excessive," he expressed his opinion.

The attempt to reduce the world to the West is present in many international organizations today. The Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime stated that the binary world system was destroyed in 1991, and all organizations were built on a system of counterweights, whereby the views of the socialist camp were counterbalanced to those of Westerners.