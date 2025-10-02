Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates President and All Citizens of Iraq on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d891c7b-4bb1-4aed-b469-a7639aa769b1/conversions/9ddf8ba8-fa08-427d-8cf3-c1d5e5972aa9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d891c7b-4bb1-4aed-b469-a7639aa769b1/conversions/9ddf8ba8-fa08-427d-8cf3-c1d5e5972aa9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d891c7b-4bb1-4aed-b469-a7639aa769b1/conversions/9ddf8ba8-fa08-427d-8cf3-c1d5e5972aa9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d891c7b-4bb1-4aed-b469-a7639aa769b1/conversions/9ddf8ba8-fa08-427d-8cf3-c1d5e5972aa9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and all citizens of the country on Independence Day, BelTA reported citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday is a vivid symbol of the true courage and resilience of the Iraqi people in their desire for freedom and independence," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus highly values friendly relations with Iraq, based on mutual respect and a sincere interest in developing cooperation in all areas.

"I am confident that our countries need to strengthen bilateral ties and expand trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian contacts for the benefit of both countries," the Belarusian leader emphasized.