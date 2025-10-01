Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused European elites of doing everything possible to spark a war. Once again, the veneer of unity within the EU is cracking. According to Politico, the informal EU summit in Copenhagen clearly demonstrated that European leaders are incapable of solving problems—they merely puff out their cheeks and pretend to be concerned.

The negotiations yielded no tangible outcomes. Topics discussed included the "drone wall" idea, utilizing €140 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, and amending EU rules to allow Kyiv to apply for membership without Hungary’s approval. Yet, in the end, there was zero progress.

The October 2nd meeting also failed to produce any breakthroughs. European officials continued to intimidate each other with Russian threats and lamented that Moscow would not stop at Ukraine.

Such rhetoric reveals only one thing: Brussels hawks are determined to pursue their military ambitions at all costs. As Viktor Orbán stated, "Copenhagen, day two. The situation is serious—there are openly pro-war proposals on the table. They want to transfer EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession using all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance weapons supplies. All these proposals clearly show that Brussels wants to start a war."