Male Train Hosts on Eurostar to Wear Skirts
Text by:Editorial office news.by
New victories on the tolerance front: male train hosts on the Eurostar will now be required to wear uniform skirts. While this attire isn't yet mandatory, it's now considered acceptable; in fact, some attendants are already defiling in them.
Eurostar is considered one of the symbols of a united Europe—this route connects Paris and several European capitals with London.
The train travels through the Channel Tunnel, demonstrating the technological prowess of the Old World. However, these are all achievements of past decades: now, it's the skirts worn by the stewards that symbolize these achievements.