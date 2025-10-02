news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba73f365-cf9e-457e-b764-fbb6169b02b9/conversions/4c1653a8-9494-4dbd-bf9b-2b46e6b977d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba73f365-cf9e-457e-b764-fbb6169b02b9/conversions/4c1653a8-9494-4dbd-bf9b-2b46e6b977d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba73f365-cf9e-457e-b764-fbb6169b02b9/conversions/4c1653a8-9494-4dbd-bf9b-2b46e6b977d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba73f365-cf9e-457e-b764-fbb6169b02b9/conversions/4c1653a8-9494-4dbd-bf9b-2b46e6b977d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

New victories on the tolerance front: male train hosts on the Eurostar will now be required to wear uniform skirts. While this attire isn't yet mandatory, it's now considered acceptable; in fact, some attendants are already defiling in them.

Eurostar is considered one of the symbols of a united Europe—this route connects Paris and several European capitals with London.