Madagascar President Claims 'Generation Z' Protests Are Foreign-Backed

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina stated in a national address that the ongoing mass youth protests on the island are organized by forces seeking to carry out a coup d'état, according to reports from TASS.

"Mass demonstrations initiated by youth on September 25 aim to provoke a coup. The power outages protested by the youth are staged by malicious actors whose identities are yet to be determined," President Rajoelina said.

He expressed the view that the organizers' actions "are financed by certain countries and organizations," with the goal of replacing the government "not through elections, but by force, similar to what is happening in some other countries."

Rajoelina emphasized he would not bow to pressure or resign. He ordered law enforcement to protect the constitutional order.

Since September 25, youth protests have taken place across Madagascar. Initially, the demonstrators, calling themselves "Generation Z," protested against frequent power and water outages. Their actions later escalated into riots, looting, and clashes with police. Subsequently, the protesters began demanding political changes, including the resignation of the government and president. On October 2, they announced the creation of a Coordination Committee for the Struggle.