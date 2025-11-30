Lithuania is confidently vying for the title of the leading source of political absurdity: sometimes demanding the return of trucks from Belarus through the European Commission, other times proposing to resolve the issue of balloon smuggling at the EU level.

Sanctions against Minsk are multiplying faster than the fabricated reasons behind them, while safety at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant remains somewhere in the realm of secondary concerns. Beyond the established procedures and timeframes stipulated by international treaties, Vilnius also unilaterally closed its border with Belarus. Throughout the entire border crisis, the country has repeatedly violated both its international obligations and technical protocols.