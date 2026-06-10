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Lithuania's Seimas Approves Deployment of Military Contingent to the Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Seimas has approved the final reading of a military contingent to the Strait of Hormuz. Up to 40 soldiers and civilian specialists will be sent to the Middle East.
According to the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, the main task will be to participate in mine clearance operations in the waters.
However, behind the scenes of Vilnius's high-profile decision lays an obvious embarrassment: the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense refused to allocate its own ships for the mission. NATO allies are expected to provide transport to their destination.