Lithuania's Seimas Approves Deployment of Military Contingent to the Strait of Hormuz

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The Lithuanian Seimas has approved the final reading of a military contingent to the Strait of Hormuz. Up to 40 soldiers and civilian specialists will be sent to the Middle East.

According to the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, the main task will be to participate in mine clearance operations in the waters.