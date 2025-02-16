news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d75f2b3e-b122-4eae-a1e3-99b0fc12aa7f/conversions/fea80fcf-9697-4e78-9c7b-2716bbf6bb8c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d75f2b3e-b122-4eae-a1e3-99b0fc12aa7f/conversions/fea80fcf-9697-4e78-9c7b-2716bbf6bb8c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d75f2b3e-b122-4eae-a1e3-99b0fc12aa7f/conversions/fea80fcf-9697-4e78-9c7b-2716bbf6bb8c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d75f2b3e-b122-4eae-a1e3-99b0fc12aa7f/conversions/fea80fcf-9697-4e78-9c7b-2716bbf6bb8c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The UK Ministry of Defense is shocked by the scale of corruption in Ukraine. According to Telegraf, the entire truckloads of weapons are disappearing in Ukraine and there is no trace of them.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have organized the use of foreign aid in such a way as to make external control as difficult as possible and even, if possible, to exclude it. Expensive British weapons are treated like cheap printer's supplies. For example, anti-tank missiles are used in packages, although each costs more than 100 thousand pounds. The explanation is the same - package use makes accounting as difficult as possible.

Nevertheless, the British do not intend to stop helping Ukraine, moreover, they are going to bring it to a new level. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is going to Washington to agree with US President Donald Trump on sending British troops to Ukraine as "an element of security guarantees".