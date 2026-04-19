US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is the next target for invasion after Iran. RT journalist Rick Sanchez shared his opinion on the possibility of Washington launching a military operation against Cuba in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."

"It makes me angry when the US interferes with another country. Cuba is where I was born. The US looks like a big bully, having spent the last 50-70 years destroying it economically, preventing trade, oppressing it, beating it over the head over and over again, and then coming out and declaring that the country's economy is in ruins and that it needs some kind of rescue," an RT journalist said.

According to him, America doesn't understand the consequences of its actions. The US destroyed Venezuela for years simply because it didn't like the country's former president, Hugo Chávez. The US confiscated the country's accounts, blocked trade, and now Washington has announced that Venezuela is in chaos and needs help sorting it out.