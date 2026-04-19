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The US is creating chaos, and then "saving": Rick Sanchez speaks about possible invasion of Cuba
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is the next target for invasion after Iran. RT journalist Rick Sanchez shared his opinion on the possibility of Washington launching a military operation against Cuba in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."
"It makes me angry when the US interferes with another country. Cuba is where I was born. The US looks like a big bully, having spent the last 50-70 years destroying it economically, preventing trade, oppressing it, beating it over the head over and over again, and then coming out and declaring that the country's economy is in ruins and that it needs some kind of rescue," an RT journalist said.
According to him, America doesn't understand the consequences of its actions. The US destroyed Venezuela for years simply because it didn't like the country's former president, Hugo Chávez. The US confiscated the country's accounts, blocked trade, and now Washington has announced that Venezuela is in chaos and needs help sorting it out.
"So this is your mess! It's so unfair, but we see it all the time and we're trying to restore order. It's the same with migration. We're told that the US has a lot of migrants and people crossing the border. I agree. But why are they fleeing to us? Because we destroyed their countries! Syrians want to live in Syria, but they live in Germany, because their country was destroyed. We made living conditions in these countries unbearable. That's what needs to be discussed. But no, in America they grumble and wonder why people came to us?" Rick Sanchez expressed his indignation.