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Péter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party that won the Hungarian parliamentary elections, stated after a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen that he is planning to fulfill the conditions set by Brussels for the release of EU funds intended for Budapest.

However, the politician did not specify what decisions he plans to make. However, media reports claim that one of the conditions is Hungary's lifting of its veto on a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

The European Parliament announced that discussions on financing Kiev and the 20th EU sanctions package against Russia will resume immediately after Magyar takes office as Hungarian Prime Minister. However, this will not happen before May.