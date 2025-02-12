The world is discussing the breaking political news - a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The leaders of European states, fearing being left out of the picture, have already published a joint statement.

It says that Brussels is looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. The document was supported by France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, as well as the European Commission and the Diplomatic Service of the European Union. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suddenly has turned coat, saying that the alliance, like the USA, wants a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Mark Rutte:

"There was a clear impression that this phone call was a success. We all want peace in Ukraine. One, we have to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position whenever talks will start about the future of this conflict. It is important that the agreement reached is beneficial. Putin will have to understand that this is the end that he can never again try to capture a piece of Ukraine."

And this is how the Western media reacted: the conversation, which lasted 1.5 hours, made a start of significant changes in relations between Russia and the United States, and became the first step towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine. "Now it's a Putin and Trump's world" - headline of British Telegraph's issue.