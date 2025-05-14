Media: Iran ready to sign nuclear agreement with Trump in exchange for lifting economic sanctions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aac2f156-de93-4f10-b147-8079490cbb17/conversions/5b1048f4-43d3-41a8-a227-798336136d3e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aac2f156-de93-4f10-b147-8079490cbb17/conversions/5b1048f4-43d3-41a8-a227-798336136d3e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aac2f156-de93-4f10-b147-8079490cbb17/conversions/5b1048f4-43d3-41a8-a227-798336136d3e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aac2f156-de93-4f10-b147-8079490cbb17/conversions/5b1048f4-43d3-41a8-a227-798336136d3e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with certain conditions with President Donald Trump in exchange for lifting economic sanctions, Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader told NBC News, BelTA writes.

"Comments from the member of the supreme leader’s inner circle appear to be the clearest public statement yet on Iran’s expectations and willingness to reach a deal with the U.S." – in NBC News noted .

Shamkhani said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium which can be weaponized, agree to enrich uranium only to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran.

Asked if Iran would agree to sign an agreement today if those conditions were met, Shamkhani said "Yes".

"It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," Shamkhani said.

The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating over Tehran's nuclear program for weeks, with Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff calling the latest round in Muscat, the capital of Oman, "encouraging".