Media: The U.S. Will Pressure Israel to Reach Ceasefire

The United States is preparing to exert pressure on Israel to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. This information is reported by Anadolu Agency ahead of the visit to Washington by Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs.

The newspaper Haaretz reports that the Trump team will demand that Tel Aviv postpone its campaign against Hamas indefinitely.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) face two possible objectives: completing the operation to establish full control over Gaza and reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire. In this context, the Israeli minister’s trip to Washington is expected to serve as a platform for future prisoner swaps and the establishment of a truce.