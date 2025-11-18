According to the Financial Times, the plan calls for Ukraine to cede some territories, reduce the Ukrainian army by at least half, renounce key types of weapons, and end military aid from the United States. Reuters adds that the conditions include Ukraine recognizing Russian as the official language and ending the persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church. Furthermore, the United States and other countries must recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. The Economist writes about such details as the prohibition of foreign troops from entering Ukraine and the country's lack of long-range weapons.