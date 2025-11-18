3.67 BYN
Media: Trump's new Ukraine plan consists of 28 points
Several Western media outlets are reporting the development of a peace plan for Ukraine, which, according to NBC News, Trump has already approved. The document consists of 28 points.
According to the Financial Times, the plan calls for Ukraine to cede some territories, reduce the Ukrainian army by at least half, renounce key types of weapons, and end military aid from the United States. Reuters adds that the conditions include Ukraine recognizing Russian as the official language and ending the persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church. Furthermore, the United States and other countries must recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. The Economist writes about such details as the prohibition of foreign troops from entering Ukraine and the country's lack of long-range weapons.
According to the Financial Times, Zelensky expressed extreme dissatisfaction with these conditions. A scheduled meeting with US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff was cancelled. Now it's Zelensky's turn, a White House source told Axios.
The Kremlin did not confirm Russia's involvement in the plan's development, but stated that Moscow is open to continuing negotiations on Ukraine.