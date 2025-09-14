news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/060bd3af-4207-4e53-ad01-989f7f297885/conversions/88b52849-fcf3-4290-b27f-eeb93cd1a33c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/060bd3af-4207-4e53-ad01-989f7f297885/conversions/88b52849-fcf3-4290-b27f-eeb93cd1a33c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/060bd3af-4207-4e53-ad01-989f7f297885/conversions/88b52849-fcf3-4290-b27f-eeb93cd1a33c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/060bd3af-4207-4e53-ad01-989f7f297885/conversions/88b52849-fcf3-4290-b27f-eeb93cd1a33c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On the program "Spotlight Interview" analyst Sergei Dick provided detailed insight into the recent events in China - the ceremonial parade in Beijing on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of liberation from Japanese aggression and militarism, as well as the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

These events became a clear indication of the completion of a multipolar world formation, which has been much talked about in recent years. They emphasize the shift in global politics and economics, where the United States is losing its dominant position, and new centers of power demonstrate respect for the equality and independence of states.

Sergei Dick noted that the historic SCO Summit was held on the eve of the grand parade in Beijing, which allowed the entire world to see the contours of the new world order. "These are not just events, but a demonstration of the fact that half of humanity and almost half of the global economy are focused on promising areas where respect reigns between states, regardless of their size or population," the analyst emphasized.

The parade on Tiananmen Square, one of the largest in the world (440 thousand square meters, for comparison - Red Square in Moscow, the largest in Europe, is about 24 thousand square meters), became a real display of force. More than 40 thousand soldiers marched in formation, and China for the first time publicly demonstrated its nuclear triad, including a missile capable of circumnavigating the entire planet.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/496c3806-fdb6-4cc6-bc61-ecf66301bde4/conversions/92a1b83f-a864-4a59-bf40-8d9bd59942f3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/496c3806-fdb6-4cc6-bc61-ecf66301bde4/conversions/92a1b83f-a864-4a59-bf40-8d9bd59942f3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/496c3806-fdb6-4cc6-bc61-ecf66301bde4/conversions/92a1b83f-a864-4a59-bf40-8d9bd59942f3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/496c3806-fdb6-4cc6-bc61-ecf66301bde4/conversions/92a1b83f-a864-4a59-bf40-8d9bd59942f3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The SCO Summit, in turn, showed who is shaping the world agenda today. The participation of the leaders of China, Russia, India, North Korea and other countries emphasized that these countries do not need U.S. intervention. Despite the tariffs imposed by Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored the pressure and came to China, where he met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The analyst drew attention to the reaction of Donald Trump, who wrote on his social network about a "conspiracy" of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un against him personally.

"Trump understands that American leadership becomes a thing of the past," commented Sergei Dick.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45a1fbf4-ee4b-4cce-9952-8bfb9cb173f7/conversions/50808c44-a384-434e-9855-0ce3c249dabb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45a1fbf4-ee4b-4cce-9952-8bfb9cb173f7/conversions/50808c44-a384-434e-9855-0ce3c249dabb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45a1fbf4-ee4b-4cce-9952-8bfb9cb173f7/conversions/50808c44-a384-434e-9855-0ce3c249dabb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45a1fbf4-ee4b-4cce-9952-8bfb9cb173f7/conversions/50808c44-a384-434e-9855-0ce3c249dabb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Earlier, Trump spoke disparagingly about the BRICS Summit, calling it a "circle of interests" that does not pose a threat to the United States. However, the events of the SCO demonstrate the opposite: the formation of a new global architecture focused on taking into account the interests of the entire world community for development without wars and cataclysms.

The interview paid special attention to the work of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the Summit.

"The President had a very intense job, and the result will be obvious in the near future," said Sergei Dick

From June to early September 2025, contracts worth $130 million have already been signed. Alexander Lukashenko held meetings with the leaders of key countries: Kim Jong-un invited him to Pyongyang, and issues on food security were discussed with the President of Zimbabwe, including student training and the creation of agricultural machinery service centers.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a18f955-532c-4ec0-a73f-1a450ce2bc7b/conversions/01b419cc-8552-4006-8a0b-953dec7eb19f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a18f955-532c-4ec0-a73f-1a450ce2bc7b/conversions/01b419cc-8552-4006-8a0b-953dec7eb19f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a18f955-532c-4ec0-a73f-1a450ce2bc7b/conversions/01b419cc-8552-4006-8a0b-953dec7eb19f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a18f955-532c-4ec0-a73f-1a450ce2bc7b/conversions/01b419cc-8552-4006-8a0b-953dec7eb19f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Negotiations with the leaders of major Chinese corporations were important. Belarus is actively developing the agro-industrial complex, planning to build a second nuclear power plant to ensure energy independence and import substitution.

"Our country exports a lot of food to the People's Republic of China," the expert noted.

A huge number of joint projects are being implemented in the scientific and technical sphere, including the use of Chinese breakthrough technologies based on Russian scientific and industrial potential.