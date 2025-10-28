The Cabinet of Ministers of Lithuania has adopted a resolution to close the last two functioning border crossings with our country – Medininkai and Šalčininkai. On our side, these are Kamenny Log and Beniakoni.

The Šalčininkai crossing will cease operations completely. Exit from Belarus to Lithuania will be permitted only through Kamenny Log and only for a limited number of people. These include diplomats and those delivering diplomatic mail, those transiting to or from Kaliningrad, as well as citizens of EU countries, holders of Lithuanian residence permits, and those with humanitarian visas. In exceptional cases, other persons will be allowed to cross the border through the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sergey Matveev, Head of the Kamenny Log Customs Post:

"Today, only two trucks crossed the Kamenny Log checkpoint into Lithuania. The decision, which citizens of various countries had been waiting for over three days, believing would certainly be positive and allow them to cross into Lithuania, was not made, which is an unfriendly and unfriendly act on the part of the Lithuanian authorities."