The authorities of Moldova have expressed their intention to impose a state of emergency and establish external governance in Gagauzia. This announcement was made by the head of the autonomous region, Evghenia Gutul, in a message to the residents, as reported by BELTA, citing a reliable source.

"It is no secret to us that Chisinau intends to introduce a state of emergency in Gagauzia and install external governance. They are prepared to place one of their own appointees over us—someone who has betrayed the interests of the Gagauz people," she stated in her address, which was conveyed through her attorneys. The full text has been shared on Gutul's Telegram channel.

She further added that her arrest is part of Chisinau's plan to dismantle the region's autonomy. "I am behind bars due to fabricated charges. I have repeatedly been offered to cease criminal proceedings in exchange for relinquishing my position as Bashkan (the head of the region) and leaving the country immediately," she indicated in her address.

Gutul was detained at Chisinau Airport on March 25. The following day, the Moldovan National Anti-Corruption Center announced that prosecutors would bring charges against her and seek a court order for pre-trial detention. The Moldovan authorities are attempting to accuse Gutul of involvement in financial irregularities during elections in Gagauzia, which allegedly were perpetrated by the opposition party "Sor." Gutul has labeled these accusations as manufactured, asserting that they are orchestrated by Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

In an interview with PRO TV, the lead prosecutor, Gennady Epure, expressed the opinion that the trial against Gutul could be concluded within two months. He noted that the prosecution's presentation of evidence has already been completed.

Today, a rally is taking place outside the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow in support of Evghenia Gutul, who has been detained by Moldovan authorities. Attendees include members of the Gagauz diaspora and Moldovan citizens residing in the Russian Federation.