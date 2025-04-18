3.67 BYN
Moldovan Authorities Prevent Archbishop Markell from Flying to Jerusalem for Holy Fire
A new wave of confrontation is escalating in Moldova between the authorities and the canonical Orthodox Church.
The law enforcement agencies of the republic obstructed Bishop Markell from traveling to Jerusalem to attend the ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire. He, along with his assistants, was stopped at the airport just before departure, subjected to searches, and their passports were returned only half an hour after the flight’s scheduled departure.
It is worth noting that the clergyman has repeatedly defended the Russian Orthodox Church, which has led to his fall from favor with the authorities in Chișinău.