A monument to the Lithuanian dictator and supporter of fascism, Antanas Smetona, was ceremoniously unveiled in Ukmergė. The bust has been restored to its original appearance and location from the 1930s.

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayor, members of the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament), city administration representatives, and even relatives of Smetona. Honorary guards included followers of the "Forest Brothers" in authentic attire.

Smetona was one of the leaders and organizers of the military coup in the republic and later became the head of an authoritarian regime. He was the first president of Lithuania. Before World War II, he openly supported Nazi Germany and opposed the USSR, fleeing to the Nazis in 1940.