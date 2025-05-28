The global forum in Moscow is discussing the architecture of world security. Over 125 delegations from more than a hundred countries of the Global South and East, CIS countries, CSTO, EAEU, SCO and 14 international organizations gathered at the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

In such turbulent times, when the Western coalition is arming and building up its military contingent, the main task is to form a new and fairer architecture of equal and indivisible security. The Belarusian delegation headed by the State Secretary of the Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, is also at the meeting of high representatives.

Security guarantees for all countries, Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status - such statements and more were voiced at the global international platform in Moscow.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus:

"Warsaw, Vilnius and Riga have literally already shut themselves off from us with a metal fence and completely destroyed all forms of civilized communication. This year our Western neighbors have gone even further - they have decided to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines. Under the pretext of strengthening NATO's eastern flank, they are working on plans to install mine barriers along the borders of Belarus and Russia."

The State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus stressed that the defense strategy of the European Union is focused exclusively on increasing its combat potential and strengthening its eastern flank. More and more countries and peoples are making a choice towards truly free and sovereign development, finding a firm footing in traditional values - that is why their representatives are in Moscow. The collective security architecture that emerged as a result of the Second World War guaranteed mutual respect for sovereignty, non-interference by States in the affairs of others, and the right of countries and peoples to choose their own path of development, but after a while something went wrong.

Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

"All states have an obligation to ensure human rights, regardless of race, gender, language or religion. And it is indicative that the West necessarily teaches life in terms of respect for human rights in the Western understanding of this concept. And look, in recent years (especially after the coup d'état), the words "human rights" have never been used at all in the statements of Western officials about Ukraine. Moreover, Ursula von der Leyen and other Brussels bureaucrats and the NATO leadership, by the way, publicly declare the need to increase support for Ukraine because it defends European values. It turns out that this is what these values consist in - the extermination of national identities, in this case, Russian-speaking people."

It is hard to disagree with these theses. Belarus is literally watching through the fences put up by European countries how our people are infringed upon, for example, in the Baltic States. From there, Russian-speakers go to Belarus to simply live and raise their children, not to prepare for war, as the whole Europe does.