More than 20 200-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in China

Paleontologists in China have made a unique discovery: on a cliff in Sichuan Province, they have identified more than 20 fossilized footprints left by dinosaurs and other ancient vertebrates approximately 200 million years ago, BelTA reports, citing the People's Daily newspaper.

The footprints were discovered in the city of Dujiangyan. This is the first such discovery in the city. Their authenticity was confirmed by a team of scientists led by Associate Professor Xing Lida of the China University of Geosciences.

Archaeologists identified theropod footprints of various sizes, as well as chirotherium-type footprints, which are attributed to early archosaurs.

Researchers also discovered fossilized tree fragments near these footprints, including fallen logs and upright stumps, which provide additional information about the local ecosystem more than 200 million years ago.

Accordiтg to Xing Lida, the discovery is particularly valuable because the tracks were preserved in at least four layers, indicating that dinosaurs lived here for an extended period.