Myanmar leader to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing will arrive in the Russian Federation at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will also take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Burmese TV channel MRTV.

"Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will visit the Russian Federation on a friendly visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin," MRTV reports.

It is specified that during the visit, the Myanmar leader will take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Min Aung Hlaing also plans to meet with the leaders of countries who will be present at the celebration.