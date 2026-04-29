Nawrocki Criticizes Tusk for His Remarks about Possible War

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A new political scandal has emerged in Poland. Nawrocki criticized Tusk for his remarks about the imminent outbreak of war in the country.

In his opinion, the Polish prime minister is sowing panic among the population and irresponsibly frightening people.