Netanyahu Calls "Tragic Mishap" Israel's Strike on Gaza Hospital

Benjamin Netanyahu called the IDF strikes on a hospital in Gaza a "tragic mishap", where, according to the Palestinian side, 20 people were killed, including medical workers and journalists.

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed deep regret and said that the army leadership is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

World leaders also reacted. The US President expressed regret and assured that he did not know about the impending strike. The UN Secretary General condemned the attack. Guterres called for an investigation into the strikes, stressed the importance of protecting civilians, medical personnel and journalists.