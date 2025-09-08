3.69 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.54 BYN
Netanyahu Urges Gaza Residents to Leave the City Ahead of IDF Military Operation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Netanyahu Urges Gaza Residents to Leave the City Ahead of IDF Military Operationnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a466ac31-9758-496e-ba49-c3c8d7b7eedd/conversions/31ff5aae-38e2-4f39-99af-59afcda17a0a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a466ac31-9758-496e-ba49-c3c8d7b7eedd/conversions/31ff5aae-38e2-4f39-99af-59afcda17a0a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a466ac31-9758-496e-ba49-c3c8d7b7eedd/conversions/31ff5aae-38e2-4f39-99af-59afcda17a0a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a466ac31-9758-496e-ba49-c3c8d7b7eedd/conversions/31ff5aae-38e2-4f39-99af-59afcda17a0a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The situation in the Middle East has once again escalated: the Israel Defense Forces have launched strikes on targets across several cities in Syria. Reports indicate missile hits on arms depots and locations where government forces are deployed in Homs and Lattakia provinces.
The number of casualties on the Syrian side has not yet been disclosed. Israeli forces have destroyed radar jamming systems as well as radar stations recently supplied to Damascus from Turkey.
Meanwhile, Israel commences yet another offensive in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu has called on residents of Gaza to evacuate the city, as a military operation by the IDF is imminent.