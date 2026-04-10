No Scalpel, No Implants: Russian Scientists Unleash Magnetic Nanoparticles to Awaken Brain Neurons

In a breakthrough that could redefine how we treat the brain’s most stubborn ailments, scientists at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have developed a revolutionary way to stimulate neurons without a single incision or implanted device — using microscopic magnetic “messengers” that speak directly to the nervous system.

The new technology, backed by a grant from the Russian Science Foundation and published in the journal Ceramics International, promises to transform the treatment of neurological disorders from chronic pain to stroke recovery, and potentially far beyond.

“Materials scientists at TPU, working in collaboration with international partners, have created biocompatible nanoparticles that respond to weak magnetic fields, allowing us to stimulate brain neurons without surgery or implants,” the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation announced via TASS.

“Optimising the structure of these magneto-electric nanoparticles tripled the influx of calcium ions into neurons, dramatically increasing the number of activated nerve cells. This lays the scientific foundation for truly non-invasive treatment of neurological diseases.

”Traditional deep-brain stimulation relies on surgically implanted metal electrodes — effective, but fraught with risks: infection, tissue damage and eventual rejection by the body. The TPU team’s solution is elegantly simple yet profoundly advanced: tiny particles, smaller than 30 nanometres (hundreds of times tinier than a red blood cell), that convert external magnetic fields into precise local electrical pulses. Each particle features a superparamagnetic manganese-ferrite core wrapped in a lead-free barium-titanate shell.

Using a microwave hydrothermal synthesis method, researchers fine-tuned three key parameters — temperature, alkali concentration and reaction time — to perfect the particles’ structure.

Safety tests confirmed the nanoparticles are completely harmless to cells at concentrations up to 30 micrograms per millilitre — more than enough for effective therapy.

“The technology can be easily tailored to any clinical need: from pain relief to post-stroke rehabilitation,” said Roman Surmenev, director of TPU’s International Research Centre for Piezo and Magnetoelectric Materials. “In the future these nanoparticles could become the cornerstone for treating depression, neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and even the repair of damaged nerve fibres.

”The star performers were particles synthesised at 185°C. When exposed to a gentle magnetic field, they tripled calcium ion flow into neurons and activated 20 per cent more nerve cells than any previous version.