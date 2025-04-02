Norwegian Foreign Minister Affirms Commitment to Convention on Prohibition of Antipersonnel Mines

Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Bart Eide, confirmed that the country does not intend to withdraw from the Convention on the Prohibition of Antipersonnel Mines, unlike several neighboring countries bordering Russia. This statement was made in an interview with Reuters, as reported by TASS.

In light of the Finnish authorities' decision to begin preparations for exiting the Ottawa Convention, Norway, according to the minister, will remain the only European country on the border with Russia that does not plan to redeploy antipersonnel mines. Eide expressed regret regarding "this particular decision" made by Finland.

The minister emphasized the crucial importance of upholding a global repudiation of this weapon, which inflicts injuries and takes lives long after armed conflicts have ended. He also highlighted the need to ensure that certain types of weaponry, including chemical and biological arms, are not utilized in warfare. "Eroding our commitments would only facilitate the use of such weapons by warring factions around the world," noted the head of the foreign affairs ministry.

He further added, "To safeguard our borders, we have a highly effective defense system capable of striking from land, air, and sea."

Earlier, the defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Estonia, in a joint statement, urged their governments to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, justifying this move by claiming that "military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased."